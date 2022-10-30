Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Digital Brands Group Trading Down 15.6 %

NASDAQ:DBGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 44,034,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,155,072. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.08. Digital Brands Group has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $4.87.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

Shares of Digital Brands Group are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP raised its holdings in Digital Brands Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 132,830 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Brands Group

(Get Rating)

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.