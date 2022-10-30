Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,512.85

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,512.85 ($30.36) and traded as high as GBX 2,560 ($30.93). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,510 ($30.33), with a volume of 83,660 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($39.75) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($40.60) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,940 ($35.52).

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,454.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,510.84. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,254.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00.

Insider Activity at Diploma

About Diploma

In related news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,576 ($31.13) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($77,815.37).

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.