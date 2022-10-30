Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. 29,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,562. The firm has a market cap of $584.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.85. Distribution Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $321.34 million for the quarter. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

