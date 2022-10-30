DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Down 12.8% in October

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 42,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on DLH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DLH stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. 13,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.43. DLH has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DLH will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLH

(Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

Featured Stories

