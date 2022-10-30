Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Hits $16.94 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 116.3% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion and $14.16 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00271881 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001244 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003742 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

