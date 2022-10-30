Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 9.3% in October

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 275,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 8,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

