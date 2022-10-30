Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,200 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 825,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGNU. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock remained flat at $9.89 during trading hours on Friday. 43,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,260. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

