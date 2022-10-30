DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DTE Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.90-6.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Citigroup lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.00.

DTE stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.54.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 773.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

