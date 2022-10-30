Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $831.83

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 831.83 ($10.05) and traded as high as GBX 891.50 ($10.77). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 864 ($10.44), with a volume of 296,661 shares traded.

DNLM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,230 ($14.86) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,212 ($14.64).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,028.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 758.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 830.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

In related news, insider Karen Witts purchased 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, with a total value of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83). In other Dunelm Group news, insider Karen Witts bought 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, with a total value of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83). Also, insider Andy Harrison bought 33,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £248,380.88 ($300,121.89).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

