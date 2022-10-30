dYdX (DYDX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $81.77 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, dYdX has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One dYdX token can currently be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00008191 BTC on exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $94.33 million and $81.77 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

