Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Short Interest Up 27.8% in October

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $2,439,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,602.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $189,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $2,439,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 191,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,053. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $16.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $599.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DYN. Raymond James started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

