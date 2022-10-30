East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.
East West Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.
East West Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of EWBC stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $437,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 44.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
