Eight Capital Lowers Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.82.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

TSE HBM opened at C$5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.13. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$530.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$552.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.64%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

