Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Down 29.9% in October

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.2 %

ELDN traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,778. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.