Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Emera Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:EMA opened at C$51.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.67. Emera has a one year low of C$48.63 and a one year high of C$65.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.28. The stock has a market cap of C$13.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2531713 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Emera

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emera to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Emera from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Emera to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.17.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

