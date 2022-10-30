Emocoin (EMO) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Emocoin (EMO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Emocoin has traded down 61.3% against the dollar. Emocoin has a market cap of $35.71 million and approximately $6,966.00 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emocoin token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emocoin Profile

Emocoin launched on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emocoin is www.emo.network. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin.

Buying and Selling Emocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170038 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

