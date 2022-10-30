Energi Market Cap Tops $9.77 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $64,210.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,726,208 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

