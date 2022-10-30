Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,260,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 13,500,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,133,134.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,133,134.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,158,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170,248 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after acquiring an additional 157,167 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 113.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 37,078 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ENVX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 2,817,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,973. Enovix has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.05.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENVX. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

