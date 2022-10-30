Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

Entegris has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entegris to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 103.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 33.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 18.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

