Equitrans Midstream Co. (ETRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.6%.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,460,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after buying an additional 1,609,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,151,000 after buying an additional 1,145,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 101.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,077,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after buying an additional 1,045,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

