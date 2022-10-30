Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 27,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 846,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Euro Tech in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Euro Tech Company Profile

Shares of CLWT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. 336,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.65.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

