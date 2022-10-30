Everscale 1-Day Volume Tops $5.80 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market cap of $89.70 million and $5.80 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.60 or 0.31551996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012323 BTC.

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,685,177,734 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.