Evmos Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $627.49 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. Evmos has a market cap of $627.49 million and $2.72 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $2.09 or 0.00010210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

