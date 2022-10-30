Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,816,000 after acquiring an additional 638,811 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $204.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.31.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

