Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the September 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 587,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 522,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $439.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Evoqua Water Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,706 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $61,313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 371.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,190,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,918,000 after purchasing an additional 937,584 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 794,029 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after acquiring an additional 713,929 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading

