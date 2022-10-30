ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-$5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. ExlService also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.85-5.95 EPS.

ExlService Trading Up 4.0 %

EXLS stock traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.10. The stock had a trading volume of 529,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,017. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $179.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

A number of analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in ExlService by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 423.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 9.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in ExlService by 131.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.