Fei USD Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $420.42 million and $246,271.00 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,592.23 or 0.99993611 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004316 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00054843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00044670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022197 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00253431 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98893728 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $641,075.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

