Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of FGPR stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $943.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
