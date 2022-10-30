Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of FGPR stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $943.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.