Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Tops $62.89 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $62.89 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00089190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00068314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007145 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.