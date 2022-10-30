Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.90. 6,560,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $72.37 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

