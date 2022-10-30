Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,508 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 3.1 %

GE stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.