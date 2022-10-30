First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 15th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDEU. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

