First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 15th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.13.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
