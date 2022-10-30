First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

In related news, insider Scott T. Fleming bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $135,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPF. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 96,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

