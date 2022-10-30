Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.48-6.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48. Fiserv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.48-$6.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.04.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,654,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.02.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,706 shares of company stock worth $3,846,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fiserv by 94.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

