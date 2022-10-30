Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Down 8.7% in October

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 730,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,369. Five9 has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $168.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average is $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $195,462.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,213,000 after purchasing an additional 315,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Five9 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.