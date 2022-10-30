Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after buying an additional 13,237,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,512,000 after buying an additional 197,196 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after buying an additional 1,457,136 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 41.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after buying an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

