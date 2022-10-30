Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.
Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Franklin Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $143.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Franklin Financial Services has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $35.00.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services
Franklin Financial Services Company Profile
Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Financial Services (FRAF)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.