Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $143.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Franklin Financial Services has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRAF. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.