Frax Share (FXS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.44 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for about $6.61 or 0.00032282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $107.09 million and $7.44 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

