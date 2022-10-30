Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FME. set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.80 ($52.86) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FME opened at €26.26 ($26.80) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €26.19 ($26.72) and a 1 year high of €63.60 ($64.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of €31.01 and a 200-day moving average of €43.58.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.