FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.965-3.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.40-$6.80 EPS.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FTI Consulting stock traded up $10.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.97. 1,226,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.26. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $132.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.12.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 96.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at $351,000.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

