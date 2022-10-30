FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.965-3.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.40-$6.80 EPS.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $10.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,323. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.26. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 7.72%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

