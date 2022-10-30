FUNToken (FUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.70 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $83.70 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

