GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34. GAMCO Investors has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 25.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GAMCO Investors in a report on Friday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

