Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.33 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $23.33 million and $5.86 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00011125 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002989 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,521.94 or 0.31495982 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012301 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.