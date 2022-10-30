General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $260.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen to $260.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $250.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

