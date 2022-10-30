General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 11,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

General Electric Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $78.33. 5,387,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,188,783. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

