GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Down 9.9% in October

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 814,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

GOVX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,923. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 5,443.98% and a negative return on equity of 132.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GeoVax Labs will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

