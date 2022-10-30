GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Down 9.9% in October

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 814,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.
GeoVax Labs Price Performance
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 5,443.98% and a negative return on equity of 132.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GeoVax Labs will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeoVax Labs (GOVX)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.