GICTrade (GICT) Tops One Day Volume of $43,795.00

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00004403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market cap of $90.09 million and approximately $43,795.00 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.90706343 USD and is down -4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $43,398.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

