Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American Tower were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE AMT traded up $6.03 on Friday, reaching $204.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.37.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.