Glassman Wealth Services Invests $11.06 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 474,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,062,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 43,808 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,328. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58.

